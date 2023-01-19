MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe unveiled its newly developed interactive recruitment tool. It allows students to virtually interact with the campus before touring or if they are unable to visit the campus.

The new virtual campus tour is intended to assist prospective students at every stage of their recruitment. One feature of this new experience that will be useful to current students is an interactive map.

The new virtual campus tour will allow ULM to expand recruitment efforts far and wide. The execution and implementation of this new digital platform have been a collaborative effort across departments, we know that during the recruitment process, if we can attract a student to our beautiful campus for a campus tour and allow them to meet our faculty, staff, and students, the prospective student loves what ULM has to offer. This tool provides them with a virtual opportunity which will entice them to the campus Lisa Miller, ULM’s Vice President of Enrollment Management and University Relations

To take the tour, visit https://bit.ly/explore-ulm