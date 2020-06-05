ULM instructor under investigation for inappropriate comments

MONROE, La. (The News Star) – Our partners at The News Star report on Thursday night, the Facebook page for the University of Louisiana Monroe posted that the university “has been made aware of some inappropriate social media posts made by one of our instructors. These posts are hurtful and do not reflect the core values of this institution. ULM will move quickly in investigating this situation and taking appropriate action.”

Earlier in the day, a Facebook post included screencaps of a specific professor’s views about race and politics. It tagged ULM and local media outlets.

The professor was identified as Biology professor Dennis Bell who made a statement on his Facebook page.

The investigation is ongoing and will be updated as we receive more information.

