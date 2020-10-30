ULM hosts annual Trunk-or-Treat

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters got their spook on at Thursday’s annual Trunk-or-Treat at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
This year looked a little different though, with a drive-through edition of the event.
Cars snaked through the Brown Stadium Parking lot on ULM’s campus.
Costumed kids were greeted by many members of the school’s departments and student organizations with candy and other goodies.
