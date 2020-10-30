Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

ULM hosts annual Trunk-or-Treat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

 MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Hundreds of Trick-or-Treaters got their spook on at Thursday’s annual Trunk-or-Treat at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

This year looked a little different though, with a drive-through edition of the event.

Cars snaked through the Brown Stadium Parking lot on ULM’s campus.

Costumed kids were greeted by many members of the school’s departments and student organizations with candy and other goodies.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories