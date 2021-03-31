ULM hosting Super Warhawk Weekend April 16-18

Monroe, La. — The University of Louisiana Monroe will host Super Warhawk Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 16-18.

Super Warhawk Weekend is for the campus and the community with athletic events, student and alumni activities, and family fun.

All information regarding Super Warhawk Weekend and a detailed schedule can be found at ULM.edu/super.

Friday, April 16

The weekend kicks off with ULM Warhawk Baseball series against Little Rock on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10, beginning at 5 p.m. on game day at the box office, located at the main entrance to Warhawk Field.

Due to COVID guidelines, Warhawk Field capacity is limited to 50 percent, so please plan to arrive early to purchase your ticket.

Saturday, April 17

The Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony will take place Saturday at Kitty Degree Hall at 10 a.m. Graduates planning to participate are asked to RSVP at: https://webservices.ulm.edu/webforms/form/spring-2020-graduates. The event will be live streamed on ULM’s YouTube Channel.

The community is invited to join the Warhawk Family from noon-6 p.m. for an afternoon of athletics and activities on campus.

There will be live music, food trucks, T-shirts, giveaways and raffles in The Grove. A free Kids’ Zone will be set up at The Grove at 2 p.m. Register to attend Super Warhawk Weekend family activities here. Tickets include access to The Grove, cost of food, and a T-shirt.

The ULM Alumni Association will be hosting two events on Saturday. Current ULM Alumni Association Members are invited to attend a Pre-Game Meet & Greet with the football coaches at 11:30 a.m. at the South End Zone of Malone Stadium. Admission is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by calling 318-342-5040.

The Alumni Association will also host the La’ Louisianne Crawfish Boil at 2 p.m. at the South End Zone of Malone Stadium. Discount codes for current alumni members and faculty, staff and students will be sent to your email or by calling the ULM Alumni Association 318-342-5040. To purchase tickets for the La’ Louisianne crawfish boil, click here.

ULM Hawkseekers will be available to give campus tours from noon-4 p.m. Everyone is welcome, especially families with high school students thinking about college. Registration for campus tours will take place at The Grove.

The ULM coaching staff and players will conduct a free Youth Football Clinic Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in Malone Stadium. Girls and boys, ages 8-12, are invited to participate in the Youth Football Clinic; however, preregistration is required. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the Youth Football Clinic will be limited to 300 participants. Preregistration information will be posted on ULMWarhawks.com as well as ULM Football’s other social media accounts.

The purpose of the clinic is to introduce the game by stressing fundamentals. No football gear is required. The Youth Football Clinic will conclude with a team autograph session.

Warhawk Softball welcomes Troy at 1 p.m. at the ULM Softball Complex. Tickets can be purchased for $5, beginning at 11:30 a.m. on game day along the right-field line at the ULM Softball Complex. Due to COVID guidelines, stadium capacity is limited to 50 percent, so please plan to arrive early to purchase your ticket.

The ULM vs. Little Rock baseball series continues at 2 p.m. at Warhawk Field. Tickets can be purchased for $10, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the box office, located at the main entrance to Warhawk Field.

At 5 p.m. Student Life and Leadership pumps up the excitement at Bayou Park before the Warhawk spring football game. There will be performances from the ULM cheerleaders, Hawkline, Ace the Warhawk, and ULM Sound of Today Marching Band.

First-year ULM Head Football Coach Terry Bowden will conduct his inaugural spring game, beginning at 6 p.m. in Malone Stadium. Admission is free for the spring game, so come out and take an early look at the 2021 Warhawks.

Sunday, April 18

Parents and families of ULM students are invited to a brunch at Schulze Dining Hall Sunday at 11 a.m.

Closing out the weekend’s activities, ULM softball plays Troy at noon and ULM baseball wraps up the series with Little Rock Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets can be purchased one-hour before first pitch on Sunday at the respective facilities.

The Super Warhawk Weekend will be an extraordinary event featuring outstanding athletic competition and family-friendly activities. Mark your calendars to attend the Super Warhawk Weekend.