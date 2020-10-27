ULM hosting bone marrow drive on campus

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM) Medical Laboratory Science (MLS) Society is teaming up with Be The Match to host a bone marrow drive on campus throughout November.

The drive is part of a friendly competition between ULM and Louisiana Tech and kicked off on Monday, October 26, 2020. The drive will continue through Saturday, November 21, 2020.

To take part in the drive, call or email Emilea Haddox, at 318-342-1699 or haddox@ulm.edu, to request a kit. MLS Society members will then deliver the kits on campus. After that, take a quick mouth swab and then register online. Once all that is complete, you can mail the kit in with the postage-paid envelope or drop it off in room 250 in Sugar Hall.

For those who are not on campus, you can visit join.bethematch.org/ULM to register or text ULM to 61474.

Be The Match is a nonprofit which helps connect potential donors of bone marrow or stem cells to patients that have been diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or other life-threatening diseases.