ULM hosting “Be Legendary” fall blood drive Aug. 26-29

The University of Louisiana’s annual fall blood drive, sponsored by Medical Laboratory Science, is 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26-Thursday, Aug. 29. The LifeShare Blood Center donor bus will be in Warhawk Circle and giving away free “Be Legendary” T-shirts to donors while supplies last. Emerald McIntyre/ULM Photo Services

MONROE, La. — (8/21/19) The University of Louisiana Monroe hosts LifeShare Blood Center for the “Be Legendary” fall blood drive Monday, Aug. 26-Thursday, Aug. 29. The blood drive is sponsored in the fall and spring by Medical Laboratory Science.

The donor bus will be in Warhawk Circle each day from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Donors will receive a free “Be Legendary” T-shirt, while supplies last.

“There is a critical blood shortage,” said Debbie Wisenor, Associate Professor and MLS Program Director. “Your blood donation will be provided to someone fighting cancer, sickle cell, a surgery patient, or an accident victim. Give the Gift of Life!”

For more information, contact David Karakash at LifeShare, 318-322-4445 or david.karakash@lifeshare.org.