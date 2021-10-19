ULM Homecoming Week Continues with Hot Air Balloon Rides

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s homecoming week for the University of Louisiana Monroe! On Tuesday, NBC 10 was at the University taking part in some of the homecoming activities.

We spotted students taking flight in a hot air balloon. The rides were being offered for homecoming week. Students were able to catch a ride from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event was held at Bayou Park on ULM’s campus. The ride was free of charge for ULM students and faculty.

“It is very cool. We have so many events happening this week this one draws a lot of attention. It showcases a lot of festivities we have to offer, especially during homecoming week,” said Ethan Estis, Committee Head for Campus Activities Board at ULM.

More events will happen throughout the week at ULM. The homecoming game will be held on Saturday. The Warhawks host South Alabama.