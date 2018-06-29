ULM gets go-ahead for 3 new programs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - The Louisiana Board of Regents has cleared the way for the University of Louisiana Monroe to expand its offerings in several in-demand fields.

At its June meeting, the board approved three new programs which are planned for the fall semester. The board also gave the OK for the proposed Doctor of Physical Therapy to move toward final approval in August.

For college graduates wanting to teach, ULM will offer the non-degree Post-Baccalaureate Certificate (PBC) Practitioner Teacher Program. It is 21 online hours for either an elementary or secondary education certification.

“The School of Education at ULM is excited to offer a new alternative pathway to teacher certification,” said Myra Lovett, Ed.D., Interim Director of the School of Education. “In an effort to meet the growing need for alternative certification programs in our state, we have responded to the requests of our partners in K-12 school districts by offering this non-master's pathway to certification.”

Also approved is the Bachelor of Science in Construction Management where the final 60 hours are completed through ULM Online.

“We are excited to offer online construction management classes so that working adults can complete this in-demand program,” said Dr. Ron Berry, Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences. “Our Industry Advisory Board was extremely supportive of these efforts and encouraged the development of the program to help meet the workforce needs of the industry. Our program will be an excellent way for graduates of two-year construction programs to complete their bachelor’s degree completely online.”

The Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Mortgage Analytics is an 18-hour course which will also be offered through ULM Online.

“The post baccalaureate program in mortgage analytics was created in partnership with JPMorgan Chase Home Loan Division to meet industry needs,” Berry said. “Offering the program online will allow working professionals the opportunity to complete the program in a convenient, flexible format that fits their busy schedule.”

In other board action, at its May meeting a Letter of Intent to develop program proposals for a Master of Music Education was approved.