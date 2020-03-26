ULM Foundation announces Twin City Mayors’ Committee on Disabilities Endowed Scholarship

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Twin Cities Mayors’ Committee on Disabilities (TCMCD) advocates on behalf of all persons with disabilities to eliminate or reduce barriers that prevent inclusion into all aspects of community life including work, business, home, and recreation while actively striving to create awareness by their non-disabled peers.

They provide scholarships to persons with disabilities to further their education, identify barriers that prevent access to public places, and recognize groups, people and businesses who make differences in the lives of people with disabilities in Ouachita Parish.

Over the years, student recipients of the scholarships to the college of their choice have been recognized at an annual banquet. The TCMCD researched options to continue the most labor-intensive activity of their mission into the future – the scholarship application process, award and banquet.

Noting that the majority of scholarship recipients attend and graduate from the University of Louisiana Monroe, the board voted to transfer their scholarship role and funds totaling $50,000 to establish an endowed scholarship at ULM. They were pleased to receive a $10,000 match approved by the ULM Foundation Board. Each year, this $60,000 endowment will generate scholarship awards for qualified students at ULM and over time will grow.

“Twin Cities Mayor’s Committee on Disabilities is honored and excited to partner with ULM Foundation to establish this endowed scholarship. The TCMCD, after months of planning and evaluating our options, felt it was in the best interest of everyone involved to make this change at this time. The TCMCD has for many years provided scholarships yearly to as many as fifteen (15) students to pursue their education. For many years, our donors have been faithful to provide scholarship funds for these students. We are grateful to those donors and encourage them to continue to provide funds through the endowed scholarship in order that those with disabilities might be able to continue their education. We also encourage others to participate as well. The scholarship will continue to be named Twin Cities Mayors’ Committee on Disabilities,” said Katie Sivils, Chair TCMCD.

“It has been my pleasure to work with members of this dedicated committee,” shared Susan Chappell, Executive Director of ULM Advancement, Foundation and Alumni Relations. “They are consummate professionals, who take their responsibilities seriously and want to ensure the students will continue to receive scholarship support going forward. The ULM Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 and one of our objectives is to assist the university in attracting outstanding students by providing scholarship aid. We are honored to partner with TCMCD to further both of our missions.”

Scholarship applications may be submitted at https://ulm.academicworks.com/ during each February.

