ULM faculty receive $371,017 in research grants from La. Biomedical Research Network-NIH

MONROE, La. – (6/26/19) The University of Louisiana Monroe Office of Sponsored Programs and Research (OSPR) announces that five faculty members have received research grants totaling $371,017 from the Louisiana Biomedical Research Network (LBRN) funded by the National Institutes of Health. The LBRN is committed to raising the competitiveness of Louisiana researchers.

ULM President Dr. Nick J. Bruno Jr. commended the faculty researchers, saying, “These grants are indicative of the caliber of researchers and research being done at ULM. The new and ongoing research could lead to better medical treatments and one day a cure for devastating diseases such as cancer.”

Dr. John Sutherlin, Director of OSPR, said, “Receiving grants from the NIH indicates what great research is taking place in pharmacy, biology and chemistry. These professors are setting a gold standard for all of us at ULM. These five awards show the continued successes and dedication of ULM’s faculty to biomedical research. ”

Grants were awarded to:

• Dr. Nektarios Barabutis, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology, $35,250, “Elucidation of the Mechanisms Which are Involved in the Anti-inflammatory Action of Hsp90 Inhibitors in the Vasculature”

• Dr. Georgios Matthaiolampakis, Assistant Professor of Pharmaceutics, $70,500, “Tumor Associated Macrophage Polarization and Lung Cancer”

• Dr. Siva Murru, Assistant Professor of Chemistry, $67,867, “Design, Synthesis, and Evaluation of Nitrogen Heterocyclic Compounds for Anti-Cancer Activity”

• Dr. Seetharama Jois, Professor of Medicinal Chemistry, $56,400, “Immunomodulation by Plant-Based Grafted Cyclic Peptides: Implications in Treating Chronic Inflammation”

• Dr. Srinivas Garlapati, Assistant Professor of Biology, $141,000, “Mechanism of Translation Initiation in the Protozoan Parasite Giardia lamblia”

Dr. Glenn Anderson, Dean of the College of Pharmacy, said, “We are humbled by the dedication that our faculty show each day and we celebrate their successes. The University of Louisiana Monroe is making a difference through identifying new ways to combat the diseases that plague our community. We thank the LBRN for partnering with the college and ULM to make this possible.”

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.