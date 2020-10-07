ULM Community Supply Drive collecting items for McNeese hurricane recovery

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana Monroe says they’re conducting a Community Supply Drive to gather much-needed items for McNeese State University in Lake Charles, which was severely impacted by Hurricane Laura in August.

According to ULM, the drive will be held from October 7th through the 16th. Donation bins are located on campus at the Student Union Building (SUB), ULM Library and the Schulze Dining Hall.

Donations from the community will be accepted from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Oct. 12-16 in the triangle parking lot located between Bayou Pointe Event Center and Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The supplies needed include toiletries, cleaning supplies, water, canned goods, non-perishable food items, baby food and formula, pet food, diapers, gloves, trash bags, batteries, shovels, insect repellent, rakes, and brooms.

The supplies will be brought to McNeese on Oct. 20. McNeese is a sister university to ULM as one of the nine universities in the UL System.

For more information, call Chrissie Autin, 318-342-1902.