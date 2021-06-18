ULM breaks ground on groundbreaking new student dining facility

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday June 18, the University of Louisiana at Monroe featured a groundbreaking for their new student building The Hub.

The Hub is an $11.6-million facility, and is part of a partnership with food services company Aramark, who have invested $6 million in the project.

The 23,000-plus square foot building will feature two stories, and includes a rooftop terrace, student lounge with inside/outside dining, and seating for more than 600.

The Hub will start out featuring five different food vendors, including Starbucks, Subway, Flip Kitchen, Bento Sushi, and Chik-Fil-A. It will also have a market with fresh food and groceries.

Construction on the building is being done by Lincoln Builders, with design by Tipton Associates of Baton Rouge, and is scheduled to begin on July 1, with the opening planned for Fall 2022.