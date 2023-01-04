MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Subash Sapkota, a University of Louisiana Monroe Biology undergraduate student, was awarded a research grant from the Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society. Sapkota, a native of Nepal, is a double major in Biology and Mathematics at ULM.

The funded proposal is titled “Use of Machine Learning in the Identification of Invasive Aquatic Species and Harmful Algae in Northeast Louisiana Water Bodies.”Sapkota will receive more than $1,100 to assist with the completion of this project.

In the press release from the University of Louisiana Monroe office marketing in communication, Sapkota shares his thoughts about what he plans to do with the grant.