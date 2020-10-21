ULM Battle of the Bayou Blood Drive set for Oct. 28-29

MONROE, La. — The University of Louisiana Monroe, ULM Medical Laboratory Science and LifeShare Blood Center is hosting the Battle of the Bayou Blood Drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

According to ULM, the event is being held to help alleviate a critical shortage of blood and blood products.

ULM says the “battle” is a friendly competition between ULM and Louisiana Tech to encourage healthy adults to donate blood.

The LifeShare donor bus will be in Warhawk Circle each day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. LifeShare says COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, and masks are required. Anyone who has recently recovered from COVID-19 must be symptom-free for a minimum of 14 days.

To make donating more convenient, appointments may be scheduled online for Oct. 28 or Oct. 29.

There is a critical shortage of blood products. The coronavirus pandemic has caused many blood drives to be canceled, including one at ULM in the spring. This is an opportunity for Warhawks to step up and give the one thing we all need, lifesaving blood. Think about if you or your child, spouse, partner, mother, father, or a family member needed blood, and there were no units available. Your donation could save the life of someone you love. Debbie Wisenor, Associate Professor and MLS Program Director

For more information, contact Debbie Wisenor at 318-342-1637 or Paige Wilson with LifeShare, 318-307-7218.