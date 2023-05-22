MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The University of Louisiana at Monroe has announced the 2023 President’s and Dean’s list for the spring semester.

The requirements for the list are as follows:

Dean’s List: an undergraduate student is required to earn at least a 3.5 grade point average

President’s List: an undergraduate student is required to earn at least a 3.9 grade point average

Graduate or Doctoral Candidates are not eligible for the dean or president’s list

For more information, visit ULM 2023 President’s and Dean’s list.