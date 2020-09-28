ULM announces homecoming week schedule

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The University of Louisiana Monroe announces their homecoming week events.

Celebrations started Monday, September 28th and will continue through the week.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m., the 36th Annual University Mile begins at Hemphill Hall and ends at the Activity Center.

Thursday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m., the Homecoming Parade and Court presentations begin at Malone Stadium and end at Bayou Park. This event includes hot air balloons and Kravin’s food truck until 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4:30 p.m., the Game Day Pep Rally will be at Bayou Park. At 6 p.m., Warhawks football faces Georgia Southern at Malone Stadium.

The community and the Warhawk family are invited to attend. Masks are required at each event, and attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing.

Monday afternoon the ULM Water Ski took to the bayou to showcase their skills, students and some community memebers had the chance to meet and greet the ULM Water Ski team.

The SGA hosted a cookout in the Student Grove and shortly after the meal, they took part in the Homecoming Pep Rally where they crowned the Homecoming King and Queen.