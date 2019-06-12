ULM announce Scott McDonald as new Director of Athletics

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(6/12/19) MONROE, La. -- ULM has announced that Scott McDonald will be named the new ULM Director of Athletics.

McDonald joined the university as Chief Administrative Officer in June 2018 and soon took over the role of Interim Director of Athletics.

Continue reading to see the full press release.

University of Louisiana Monroe President Dr. Nick J. Bruno announces Scott McDonald as the new ULM Director of Athletics. McDonald joined the university in June 2018 as Chief Administrative Officer and soon took on the role of Interim Director of Athletics.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, June 14 on the seventh floor of the ULM Library.

“Scott has been serving as Interim Director of Athletics and we are very happy he has chosen to remain and take the full-time, permanent position,” said Bruno. “Scott has a wealth of business experience and is connected in the community. Also, he is a former ULM baseball player, so he has multiple perspectives.”

McDonald was a four-year letterman as an outfielder for Lou St. Amant, from 1980-83. During his senior season, ULM won the 1983 Southland Conference Tournament Championship and became the first team in program history to advance to an NCAA Regional (Austin, Texas).

“It means a great deal to me to be named ULM’s Director of Athletics,” McDonald said. “I’m a former student-athlete here. This is my alma mater and my community. I’ve spent 48 years of my life in Northeast Louisiana, so I’m fully invested in this institution as well as this community. I also spent 10 years working professionally in the Midwest and chose to return to this area, so I have a special affinity for this community.”

“What gives me confidence moving forward is the administrative staff and coaches here at ULM. I’ve had the pleasure to work with these individuals for the past nine months, and we’ve collectively accomplished a lot in a short period of time. I’m excited because our best days lie ahead,” McDonald said. "I appreciate the confidence the search committee and President Bruno have expressed in me by offering me this opportunity."

“Most of all, Scott has a love for ULM and that love will lead to better success of the ULM athletic program,” Bruno said.

As Director of Athletics, McDonald will supervise ULM’s 17 intercollegiate teams that compete in NCAA Division I and the Sun Belt Conference and manage a $14.5 million operating budget.

“We’re all fully committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience at ULM, and we’ll continue to achieve great things in the classroom and in the community while pursuing championships on the field and in the arena,” McDonald said.

His new position is subject to approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Directors at its June 27 meeting.

McDonald is a 1983 graduate of ULM with a Bachelor of Business Administration Marketing. He completed post-graduate studies at both ULM and the University of Indianapolis. McDonald is a 2010 graduate of the LSU School of Banking. Most of his career has been in banking. From 2006 to June 2018, McDonald was Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer with Ouachita Independent Bank, now Bancorp South. McDonald has worked with Student Loan Finance Corp., AmSouth Bank and USA Group (Sallie Mae).

An active alumnus, McDonald is chairman of the ULM Facilities Corporation. He serves on the boards of trustees for the ULM Athletic Foundation and ULM Foundation. He previously spent 14 seasons on the ULM football radio broadcast team, including five years as color analyst. McDonald is past president of the L Club and recipient of the Slim Scogin Award from the Athletic Foundation.

McDonald’s community and professional activities include past president of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and past member of the Red Cross of Northeast Louisiana Board of Directors. McDonald has served on the OIB Financial Services Board of Directors and Bankers Mortgage Board of Directors. He is a past member of the school boards of St. Frederick High School and Quest School. He also served on the Parent Advisory Council for Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.