ULM and LDCC flags to be hung around the city of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe says they will be hanging flags for the University of Louisiana at Monroe and Louisiana Delta Community College throughout the city.

Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will be installing 300 of those flags.

According to the city they will put 60 flags in each of the city’s 5 districts to promote the relationship between the city and its colleges.

The city will host a media event Wednesday, June 16, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anna Gray Noe fountain at the Civic Center to announce the project.