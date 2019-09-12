ULM and Centenary College sign transfer arraignment for pharmacy students

MONROE, La (9/12/19) — The University of Louisiana at Monroe and Centenary College sign an articulation agreement to create a program for their pharmacy students.

The program allows students at Centenary College to take the prerequisites needed for the ULM pharmacy program while at Centenary.

Once the prerequisites are complete, students can transfer over to ULM and complete the program.

This agreement gives students the chance to advance the interview process at ULM and is an almost guaranteed acceptance into the ULM pharmacy program.

Staff and Faculty from ULM and Centenary College spoke today to share how excited they were for this partnership and what it means for both colleges.