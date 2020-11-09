ULM alumni director charged with domestic abuse

MONROE, La. (AP) — An official with the University of Louisiana Monroe Alumni Association has been accused of assaulting her husband in his home.

The News Star reports Jenny Pankey was booked into a jail in Monroe Saturday for unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and domestic abuse battery.

Pankey, the interim alumni director of the association, is separated from her husband.

An arrest report from Monroe police says she entered his home Friday night by using a code.

Police say Pankey then hit the victim in the chest and grabbed his neck.

She was released on bond shortly after being booked into jail.

It was not immediately clear if Pankey has an attorney.