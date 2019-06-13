ULM adds Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorder to online programs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - (6/13/19) Continuing to build on its Health Sciences foundation, the University of Louisiana Monroe has added the only Post-Baccalaureate Certificate in Autism Spectrum Disorder (PBC-ASD) program in Louisiana.

The program will be offered for the first time in the Fall 2019 semester. The 15-hour, five-course PBC-ASD is through ULM Online. Taught in eight-week formats, the courses must be completed in sequence. Coursework includes writing reports, making presentations and examinations.

Courses are taught by ULM faculty who are directly involved with the Autism Center at ULM. The faculty have extensive training, education and experience working with individuals with ASD and their families.

Requirements are a bachelor's degree from an accredited university and a 2.75 GPA or better.

The PBC-ASD is for those wanting to learn more about ASD and those with years of experience.

"This certificate offers anyone with a bachelor's degree to learn more about supporting individuals with ASD and their families across the lifespan," said Dr. David Irwin, professor and director of ULM's Speech-Language Pathology Program and director of the Autism Center at ULM.

"By following the correct sequence, it is possible for a student to complete all 15 hours in 12 months," Irwin said.

Those interested are encouraged to apply early due to limited enrollment, https://www.ulm.edu/onlinedegrees/howtoapply.html. Regular registration ends Aug. 9, late registration Aug. 10-23 ($100 fee) and classes begin Aug. 19, https://www.ulm.edu/schedule/documents/fall19-important-dates.pdf.

