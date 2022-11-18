EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The ULEAD class XI is holding their Christmas food drive from December 5-14, 2022, to help families in need in the community. All proceeds will go to the Salvation Army and will be delivered on December 15, 2022.

The group is accepting non-perishable unexpired foods and hygiene essentials. There are multiple drop off locations around El Dorado, Ark. These locations are:

– South AR Historical Preservation Society

– El Dorado Chamber of Commerce

– Murphy Arts District Ice Rink

– Victory Childcare

– Legal Shield

– Lanxess Central, West, & South Plant Guard Stations