GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2023, University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Chair Liz Pierre announced the Grambling State University Presidential Search Committee. Reports confirmed that the group will be responsible for reviewing applications, interviewing candidates, and recommending finalists for the presidency.

Finalists will be interviewed and a president will be selected by the full UL System Board of Supervisors.

President Gallot’s leadership at Grambling will be felt for generations to come. We greatly appreciate the community members who have agreed to serve on the committee charged with finding the next leader for this historic institution. University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors Chair Liz Pierre

According to reports, current UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson will chair the committee, and incoming System President Rick Gallot will co-chair, both as non-voting members. The committee includes select System Board members and Grambling’s Faculty Senate president as voting members.

I look forward to working with President Gallot and the search committee members during the coming weeks. Together, we will find the ideal president to lead Grambling State University into its next era. We encourage members of the community to get involved. We will be accepting feedback from the public during next Friday’s committee meeting and throughout the process. Current UL System President Dr. Jim Henderson

The committee’s inaugural meeting will take place on November 17, 2023, at 10 AM, at Grambling State University’s Betty E. Smith Nursing Building Auditorium, Room 104. The meeting will include the committee voting to accept their charge and search timeline after hearing desired leadership qualities from the university’s constituencies.

For a list of the members of the Presidential Search Committee, be sure to view the table below.