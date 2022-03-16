MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Tensions are higher than ever as Russia continues to invade Ukraine. I spoke with a local Ukrainian college student who shared her insight on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“I was born in the Ukraine and I lived there for 18 years before moving to the states”, said Sasha Balaba, a Ukrainian student at ULM.

Sasha Balaba is a ULM student who moved here from Ukraine to play tennis on a scholarship for the war hawks. Sasha was born in Ukraine and lived there for 18 years before moving to Monroe. Sashas family is currently still living in Ukraine while the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues.

“My whole family is over there, my sister, all of my cousins my grandparents, no one left”, said Sasha.

Despite being thousands of miles away from her family Sasha regularly talks with her family and can confirm that they are safe. Sasha told me many of her family members do not have visas so it makes traveling to the U.S. difficult.

“For now if something goes really bad they will try to fly my sister here but it is hard because none of my family members have visa’s”, Sasha told me.

Sasha says being away from her family during these difficult times has taken its toll on her mental health. “The first couple days were really hard I couldn’t I couldn’t eat I had to practice and it was just so hard to concentrate.” Sasha says her family is safe and confirms they are in a safe location near the border of Slovakia.

With the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Ukraine.