Uber is launching an official expansion throughout every parish in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (PRESS RELEASE) – (7/3/19)

Uber is announcing their official expansion throughout every parish in Louisiana beginning July 3, 2019. An official statement was released yesterday afternoon from Uber regarding this expansion.

Press Release:

Uber is proud to announce it will expand throughout every parish in Louisiana beginning Wednesday, July 3. Uber currently operates in Louisiana’s largest cities, but those in rural and suburban communities were previously left behind without one clear set of rules for ridesharing in Louisiana.

The expansion comes as a new statewide rideshare law, which replaces the previous patchwork of regulations and was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards earlier this month, takes effect. Louisianians from all corners of the state will soon have access to new transportation options and opportunities to earn additional income, with reliability in new service areas continuing to grow in the weeks ahead as more people learn about Uber.

“We are thrilled to launch the Uber app throughout Louisiana, giving people in more communities the opportunity to earn money and request rides at the tap of a button,” said Trevor Theunissen, Director of Public Affairs for Uber South. “We thank the legislators, businesses, Uber driver-partners, community leaders, and all those in the Let’s Geaux Louisiana Coalition for their work to bring ridesharing statewide in Louisiana.”

Drivers in all areas of Louisiana who are looking to serve their communities and work on their own schedule can sign up to drive on the platform through the Uber website. New riders can download the free smartphone app and create an account.

“From getting a safe ride home after a night out to earning extra money as a driver, everyone across our state will finally be able to access the Uber app,” said Senator Rick Ward (R-District 17). “I’m proud of our work at the Legislature that paved the way for this expansion and look forward to Louisiana reaping the same economic benefits that come from statewide ridesharing as in the more than 40 other states with similar laws.”

“We welcome Uber’s expansion throughout Louisiana to meet the needs of our residents and visitors,” said Rep. Tanner Magee (R-District 53). “I’m excited for my constituents to finally have access to rideshare, which can decrease the number of DWIs and increase the number of jobs in communities.”

“There is never an excuse for drinking and driving – and now that more Louisianians will have access to rides with Uber, making the right choice is even easier,” said Valerie Cox, Program Director for MADD Louisiana. “Drinking and driving is 100 percent preventable, but it’s just about making the right decisions. I am glad that Uber’s expansion will help people make safe choices in more communities across our great state.”

“For years, I have advocated for a statewide rideshare law in honor of my son Christopher, who was killed by a drunk driver,” said Uber driver Victor Silvio. “With Uber’s expansion, more people will have a reliable alternative to driving drunk and that means more lives saved. I thank all of our elected officials who supported this important law.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Uber to Central Louisiana,” said Deborah Randolph, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce President. “Uber’s arrival will strengthen the safety of our residents, help visitors reach more destinations, and increase the economic vitality of our small businesses. Access to rideshare is a service that citizens in CENLA as well as other smaller communities within Louisiana have long deserved and wanted – thankfully it is now a reality.”

“Uber’s expansion is a win for the state, riders, and drivers like me,” said Gwendolyn Wallace, an Uber driver from New Orleans. “Tourism is so important to Louisiana, and I am always proud to pick up riders from all around the world and talk to them about our great state. Now, I can bring a visitor in New Orleans out to a city like Houma or Thibodaux – and they will then be able to get a ride back to New Orleans.”

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. The app helps to get riders from point A to point B with technology that allows a focus on safety for riders and drivers before, during, and after every trip in ways that have never been possible before. For more information, visit www.uber.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.