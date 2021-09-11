U.S Senator Boozman Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11

WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 12, U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the 9/11 Flags of Honor Across America Memorial ceremony in Springdale today.
Senator Boozman issued the following statement on this solemn occasion:
“In the aftermath of 9/11, Americans came together. We transcended differences and divisions to stand as one people, united in sorrow and pain, but also in resolve and purpose, pledging to move forward with a renewed sense of shared identity and rekindled compassion for each other. As we reflect on this solemn anniversary, we again commit to come together in a Day of Service to pay tribute to all those lost, injured or forever altered by the events of that terrible day. Through acts that build up our communities and strengthen the bonds of unity and patriotism that define us, we honor their memories and give back to the benefit of ourselves and the nation we are blessed to call home.”