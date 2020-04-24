U.S. military declares public health emergency at African base

Johannesburg (NBC) — The U.S. military has declared a public health emergency at its only permanent base in Africa as coronavirus cases in host country Djibouti climb near 1,000.

A statement calls the declaration a precautionary measure and says it affects all personnel, including contractors, at Camp Lemonnier and Chabelley Airfield.

The emergency means any facility can be repurposed for the virus response and health workers can be supplemented with volunteers.

More than 4,000 U.S. personnel are based in the Horn of Africa nation.