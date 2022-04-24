NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for three missing children in New Orleans…they were last seen going into the Mississippi river.

Officials say a 15-year-old boy and two girls ages 14 and eight…were spotted near the crescent city connection bridge just before sunset on Saturday. How or why they got into the water remains unclear. Rescuers are searching by boat and helicopter with assistance from the New Orleans police and fire department.

Service to the Algiers-canal street ferry remained suspended this (Sunday) morning as the search continues.