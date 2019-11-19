U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes a stop in Monroe–Hundreds gather to see the tree

MONROE, La (11/18/19) — Hundreds packed the Monroe Civic Center parking lot Monday night to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree make a stop in Monroe.

“I am so excited, this is my fifth or sixth time coming and I’m just a kid at heart so I’m excited. I think I’m more excited than my grandchildren,” said Ella Reed, Attendee.

The tree is a 60 foot blue spruce and is coming from the Carson National forest in New Mexico.

“We have 30 scheduled whistle stops and we travel the whole way from New Mexico all the way to Washington DC,” said Vidalia Vigil, Employee with Carson National Forest.

Monroe’s tree lighting put those who attended in the Christmas spirit just a few weeks before December.

“Just Christmas in general, It’s just great and how you get presents and it’s Jesus’ birthday. I mean it’s just great. You got hot chocolate, you got family,” said Cayson Munholland, Attendee.

Mayor Jamie Mayo started the countdown to light the Monroe tree that will stay at the civic center through the season.

“We’ve probably had one of our biggest crowds ever since I’ve been here as Mayor of the city of Monroe. And so we’re very excited about that and very excited to have it here in the city of Monroe. So, we’re Monroe proud,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

Once the U.S. Capitol tree makes it’s way through the rest of the cities, it will be set up on the west lawn of the capitol building on November 25th.

Last year the U.S. Capitol tree came from Oregon. Tomorrow the tree will be stopping in Alabama before it makes a few more stops ahead of Washington D.C.