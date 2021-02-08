Two wrecks in the ArkLaMiss leave two people dead.

(KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say that two people in the area have died in car wrecks in two different parishes.

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. – According to Troopers, they were called to a two vehicle wreck on Louisiana Highway 139 just south of Naff Avenue. Troopers say they arrived on the scene just before 7:20 a.m., Monday, February 8. This crash claimed the life of a Bastrop man who was not wearing his seat belt.

Troopers say the initial investigation shows a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Larry Walker, 75, was crossing LA Hwy 139 from a private driveway. A 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by Amber Smith, 32, of Hamburg, AR, was driving north on LA Hwy 139 when she hit the Jeep. After the impact, Walker was ejected from the vehicle.

According to Troopers, Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. – Troopers say the second wreck happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 578 and LA Hwy 863. This crash claimed the life of a Winnsboro man.

According to Troopers, the initial investigation shows a 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by Johnny Montgomery, 58, was driving east on LA Hwy 863. Troopers say they are still investigating the crash and they have not yet determined why Montgomery failed to yield at the intersection. When he failed to yield, his car was hit by a 2007 Peterbuilt 18-wheeler that was driving south on LA Hwy 578.

Troopers say, Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.