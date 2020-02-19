Two West Ouachita High School students are finalists in a statewide art competition

OUACHITA PARISH, La (02/18/20) — The statewide George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts contest only has 15 finalists throughout the state.

The students from West Ouachita High school are proud to represent Ouachita Parish at the scholarship award luncheon in New Orleans as the only two finalists from our area.

“She was in tears and I thought something bad had happened and she said I got in, I got in,” said Michele Olinde, Art Teacher at WOHS.

The competition has over 5,000 students apply and only five juniors and 10 seniors win.

Michele Olinde has been teaching at West Ouachita High for over 25 years and while the contest only started a decade ago, she’s only seen two students make it to finals. Cassuto, along with Malachi Long are the newest additions as finalists for the art program at West Ouachita.

“I met Mrs. Olinde who really just helped me gain knowledge in like art itself and really you know just make me a better artist,” said Malachi Long, Senior at WOHS.

The students say Mrs. Olinde is one of their biggest inspirations in art.

“She suggested I do a self portrait and at first I was really intimidated by it because it’s a face, it’s very complex, but it turned out really good and she helped suggest colors as well,” said Maggie Cassuto, Junior at WOHS.

As the two continue to pursue art, being a finalist in the contest gives them a boost of encouragement for their future.

“It lets me know that I can go further into art and not just stop at high school,” said Long.

“I’d also really like to get enough recognition to where I’m able to just sell art full time,” said Cassuto.

Long will win a scholarship for college and Cassuto will win a monetary prize to help her pursue art. Maggie and Malachi will travel to New Orleans on March 21st for the scholarship award lunch where they will find out exactly how much money they won from the contest.

Their artwork will be displayed around Louisiana at museums and exhibitions for a year for public viewing.