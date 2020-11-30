Two West Monroe men arrested after robbing a man at gunpoint, kidnapping a woman

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two West Monroe men have been arrested after police say they robbed a man at gunpoint and then took a woman against her will.

According to arrest reports, officers with the West Monroe Police Department were called to the 900 block of Clayton Street in reference to an armed robbery and kidnapping.

The male victim told police that 42-year-old Charles Wayne Nolan and 33-year-old Lenard Snell came to his house armed with a baseball bat and a handgun. The man stated that Snell struck him multiple times with the bat before taking his cell phone and wallet from him.

Lenard Snell

Charles Nolan

The man then told police that Nolan took a female victim in a vehicle against her will with her screaming in the backseat. Snell allegedly followed Nolan in another vehicle.

A short time later, police located both vehicles in the 1100 block of Evergreen Street along with the female victim and the male victim’s stolen property.

The female victim then told police that she was taken against her will by Nolan, who is her estranged husband. She stated that she was at the home on Clayton Street with her new boyfriend when Snell and Nolan showed up.

Both Snell and Nolan were then taken into custody. When speaking to police about the incident, Snell denied taking part. Nolan told police that he went to the home on Clayton Street to get his vehicle and his wife, but did admit that Snell got into a fight with the male victim.

Nolan also admitted, according to arrest reports, that he left the home with the female victim in the backseat but claimed it was consensual.

Snell and Nolan were taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked. Nolan is charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Armed Robbery. Snell is also charged with Second Degree Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, but also received another charge of Possession of CDS Schedule II after a baggie of methamphetamine was found in Snell’s pants pocket.