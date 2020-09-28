Two vehicle crash on I-20 East bound near Fifth Street exit

West Monroe, La. (09/28/20)— At approximately 4:50 a.m. there was a two vehicle crash on I-20 eastbound involving a horse trailer and a Dodge Avenger.

The fire department was called in to extract the passengers and animal control was called in to transport the horses.

Traffic is still blocked off and local officials are asking everyone to avoid this area in their morning commute.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you with more information as its received.

