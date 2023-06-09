RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 9 AM on June 9, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop F was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 132 near Old Alto Road. As a result of the crash, 30-year-old Alexis M. Berry died.

The initial investigation uncovered that Berry was driving a 2007 Dodge Durango and was traveling east on Louisiana Highway 132. For reasons still under investigation, Berry did not slow down and rear-ended an eastbound commercial vehicle.

According to authorities, Berry was restrained in her vehicle but sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Berry ultimately succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Two unrestrained juveniles were also in the Durango, sustained moderate injuries, and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the commercial vehicle, who was restrained, did not suffer from any injuries. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.