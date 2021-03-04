Two VA doctors facing drug charges

Cynthia Brown-Manning

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Corrections Center

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Two area doctors were arrested and are now facing multiple drug possession charges.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of Monroe, they received a tip that Dr. Barbara Beard and Dr. Cynthia Brown-Manning were prescribing each other controlled prescription drugs.

Barbara Beard

Courtesy: Ouachita Parish Corrections Center

The Diversion Investigators say they reviewed both Manning and Beard’s Louisiana Prescription Monitoring Program (LA PMP) where they found that Manning and Beard were prescribing pills for each other.

Court records say Manning was prescribing Beard Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen, a schedule II narcotic, and Beard was prescribing Manning Vyvanse, a schedule II stimulant.

Investigators say both doctors were full-time employees for the Veterans Affairs Monroe Community Based Outreach Center.

Both Manning and Beard are facing felony charges of multiple counts of Prohibited Acts; all Schedules, and Possession of CDS II; Hydrocodone.