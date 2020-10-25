Two Unrestrained Passengers Killed in Richland Parish Crash, Impairment Suspected

Rayville – Louisiana State Police Troop F is investigating an accident on Interstate 20, east of the Rayville exit which claimed the life of a child and additional passenger on Saturday, October 24.

According to the initial investigation, neither individual were safely restrained at the time of the accident.

According to authorities, the investigation revealed a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 33-year-old Eswin Agustin of Monroe, which was traveling westbound on Interstate 20.

Investigators believe Agustin lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a large tree.

Agustin’s passengers, identified as 37-year-old Jamie McIlvoy of Monroe and 6-year-old Luz Diaz of Monroe, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office. Agustin and a third passenger were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Investigators say they suspect Agustin may have been under the influence of a substance and was impaired while driving. A toxicology sample has already been submit for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation and we will update this article as we receive new information.