Two Union Parish residents arrested for possession

Farmerville, La (01/14/20)— Two Union Parish residents have been arrested on narcotics charges after their vehicle was stopped on Sunday afternoon for a traffic violation.

According to a press release, Jason Todd Brunson, age 37, of Marion, the driver, and Brandi Nicole Millwee, age 39, of Farmerville, the passenger, were both arrested.

Brunson was booked into the parish detention center at Farmerville on charges of possession of methamphetamine (4th offense); a felony possession of marijuana (4th offense); possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. His total bail was set at $54,000 by Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton.

Millwee was booked for possession of meth; a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her total bail, also set by Hampton, was $17,500.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said the pair was pulled over for having objects hanging from the rearview mirror blocking the driver’s view.

The patrol deputy reported that both driver and passenger appeared nervous and he asked permission to search Brunson’s person and to search the vehicle. Nothing illegal was found on Bronson’s person.

Millwee, who was holding a puppy in a blanket, started crying when asked if she had anything illegal in her possession and she stated it was in the dog blanket. She told the deputy that Brunson had given her the narcotics to hide in the dog blanket when he noticed he was being stopped.

Brunson denied knowing about the narcotics so both were arrested.

Because of the large number of calls to the sheriff’s office at the time, the deputy had to transport both suspects to the detention center. He instructed them not to talk to each other but stated that Brunson was caught talking to Millwee.

At the detention center, Brunson, when advised of the charges against him, told the deputy “to go ask Brandi again.” Millwee told the deputy that Brunson told her to tell officials that the drugs belonged to her.

