Two teens injured after shooting in downtown Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday November 6, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Desiard Street.

Per the release, there was a large group of juveniles gathered in the area and a fight broke out.

During the altercation, shots were fired and a 16-year-old and 11-year-old were wounded. Both of the unnamed juveniles were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact them at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274), all calls are kept confidential.

