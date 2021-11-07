Two teens injured after shooting in downtown Monroe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Monroe Police Cars_-2456746042854716258

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday November 6, officers with the Monroe Police Department were called to the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Desiard Street.

Per the release, there was a large group of juveniles gathered in the area and a fight broke out.

During the altercation, shots were fired and a 16-year-old and 11-year-old were wounded. Both of the unnamed juveniles were treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Monroe Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident please contact them at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274), all calls are kept confidential.

We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories