WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE.KARD) — On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the West Carroll Sheriff’s Department and West Carroll Narcotics Investigators executed a narcotic search warrant at a residence in Pioneer, La.

Upon arrival, authorities detained two suspects occupying the home, 41-year-old Kevin Lenard Thompson and 45-year-old Leonard Kaye Bass. According to reports, authorities seized 186 grams of marijuana, 7.6 grams of crack cocaine, 11.1 grams of powder cocaine, 17.1 grams of methamphetamine, 6 suspected ecstasy tabs and $ 1,780.00 cash.

Thompson and Bass were both arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. I CDS, Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. II CDS, (3 counts) Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offenses and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.