BREAKING: Two shot at Grambling State overnight

UPDATE: 6:55 a.m. — Louisiana State Police tells NBC 10 the officer shot in this incident is a Grambling Police Department officer with non-life threatening injuries.

LSP is the lead agency handling this investigation and the search for the suspect.

GRAMBLING, La. (10/18/2019) — The search for a suspect continues after a police officer and another person were shot early this morning on the campus of Grambling State University.

According to a press release from GSU, it happened at 1:30 a.m. inside the Frederick C. Hodby Assembly Center.

GSU authorities responded to what they call “a firearm discharge” at the Hodby Center. The two people shot are a non GSU student and a police officer. The press release is unclear if the officer what department the officer is with as well as the age of the non-student.

Both were taken to North Louisiana Medical Center, but the press release was also unclear the extent of their injuries.

Police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call (318) 274-2222.

Below is the full press release from GSU: