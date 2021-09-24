Two separate crashes in Ouachita Parish leave two people dead

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police say they are investigating two separate wrecks in Ouachita Parish that have left two people dead.

On Thursday September 23rd shortly before 8:30 p.m. LSP Troopers were called to the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 134 at the intersection of Swartz-Fairbanks Road.

The investigation revealed that a 2013 Dodge Ram being driven by 37-year-old Dustin Parker was traveling West at a high rate of speed. Parker reportedly failed to stop at the intersection, traveled through a ditch and struck several trees. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though Parker was said to be wearing his seatbelt at the time, speed and alcohol are suspected reasons for the crash. However, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

Also on Thursday, shortly before 11 p.m., LSP Troopers were again called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash, this time involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 139 just north of US Hwy 80.

During the investigation, it was discovered that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 48-year-old Steven Burnside of Monroe was headed north on LA Hwy 139 when it reportedly struck a pedestrian standing in the road.

The victim of the accident, 53-year-old Laura Terry of Monroe was reportedly standing in the road and Burnside was unable to take evasive actions to avoid her.

Terry was taken to a local hospital where she later passed away due to her injuries. Burnside was not injured in the accident.

Both of these accidents are still currently under investigation.