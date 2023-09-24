GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 23, 2023, at 7 PM, Grambling State University Police were notified about a golf cart accident that occurred at the rear of the stadium support near Eddie Robinson Stadium. When authorities arrived, they were informed that a Grambling State University student had lost control of their golf cart.

The golf cart flipped, striking a Texas Southern band member and landing on another Texas Southern band member. One victim sustained a contusion on the left arm and pain on the left side, while the other had injuries to the mouth, nose, and head. Both band members were taken to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center for treatment and released the same night. The driver of the golf cart refused treatment.