Two People Recovering After Plane Crashes in Jefferson Parish

Two people are recovering after a plane crashed in Jackson Parish on Sunday.

Jackson Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a plane that went down west of the Jonesboro airport in a wooded area, according to a post on the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department Facebook page. Responding units were able to locate the aircraft, which is described as a Challenger II aircraft.

The two people on board the aircraft were transported to Jackson Parish Hospital and airlifted to LSU-Shreveport. The passenger onboard has been listed in critical condition and the pilot in stable condition with minor injuries.

Based on witnesses’ statements, it appears the aircraft had an engine malfunction. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the accident and is investigating the crash.