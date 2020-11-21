Two people killed in Richland Parish crash

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say that two people were killed Friday, November 20, in Richland Parish.

State Police say that just after 3:00 p.m. they responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 133 and Louisiana Highway 15. They say this crash killed two women from Fort Payne, Alabama.

The investigators say the initial investigation shows a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 21-year-old Francisco Tomas-Jose of Fort Payne, Alabama, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 133. For reasons that are still being investigated, Tomas-Jose failed to stop at the flashing red traffic signal at the intersection of Louisiana Highway 133 and Louisiana Highway 15.

This caused the Sonata to travel into the path of an eastbound 2005 Dodge Dakota resulting in a collision.

Tomas-Jose, who was properly restrained, sustained minor injuries; however, two unrestrained passengers in his vehicle were fatally injured. They were identified as 36-year-old Maria Jose-Pedro and 18-year-old Eulalia Tomas-Andres.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota, who was unrestrained, sustained minor injuries.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.