Two Monroe schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a man with a gun in the area

MONROE, La. — Reports of a man with a gun led to two Monroe schools being placed on lockdown on Friday morning.

According to Monroe Police, the reports came in around 10 AM on Friday morning in the areas of Jefferson Elementary School and Clara Hall Elementary School.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour but was lifted after a search of the area turned up nothing.

Officers in the area are still on the lookout for the suspect.

