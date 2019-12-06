Two Monroe schools were placed on lockdown Friday morning after reports of a man with a gun in the area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE, La. — Reports of a man with a gun led to two Monroe schools being placed on lockdown on Friday morning.

According to Monroe Police, the reports came in around 10 AM on Friday morning in the areas of Jefferson Elementary School and Clara Hall Elementary School.

The lockdown lasted for about an hour but was lifted after a search of the area turned up nothing.

Officers in the area are still on the lookout for the suspect.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories