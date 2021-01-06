Two Monroe Men sentenced in two separate cases

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

MONROE, La. – Authorities have sentenced two Monroe men in connection with two separate arrests.

Authorities say Larry Ranell Coleman, 29, was sentenced to 46 months, or 3 years, 10 months) in prison followed by 3 additional years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a press release, on October 9, 2019, Monroe Police officers conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Coleman was driving and he was unable to provide proof of insurance.

Officers say they detected an odor of Marijuana emitting from the vehicle and asked Coleman to step out.

While performing a search of the vehicle, officers say they found a loaded semi-automatic piostol under the driver’s seat.

Coleman then fled the scene and was later arrested.

Due to the conditions of Coleman’s state probation, he was arrested and sentenced to prison.

He has prior convictions for simple robbery in 2014, possession of marijuana in 2019, and attempted possession of xanax in 2019.

Authorities also sentenced Moyati Killian, age 33, to 60 months, or 5 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say Killian was working as a security guard at Sipper’s Sports Bar in Monroe on August 27, 2019 and was wearing a duty belt around his waist which carried a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

Killian has prior felony convictions for possession of Marijuana in 2012, impersonation of a public servant in 2012, and credit card fraud in 2006.

Killian admitted he had been convicted of felony offenses in both Mississippi and Texas and knew he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The ATF and Monroe Police Department had conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon B. Brown and Robert F. Moody prosecuted the cases.