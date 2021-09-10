Two Monroe community centers still home to many Hurricane Ida evacuees

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe wants to remind residents that two of the city’s community centers remain closed to the public.

According to the city, the Liller Marbles Community center and the Henrietta Johnson Community Center are closed to the public because both centers are housing evacuees from Hurricane Ida.

The city tells us Liller Marbles is home to 80 evacuees and Henrietta Johnson is home to about 134 evacuees.

The city says that as long as these two community centers are housing evacuees, they will remain closed to the public.



Again, the city is asking that we respect the privacy of the evacuees and refrain from attempting to enter the community center.