Two men, juvenile arrested for Armed Robbery in Morehouse Parish

(6/14/19) MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. -- Two men and a juvenile have been arrested in Morehouse Parish after police say they robbed a man at gunpoint.

According to police, the incident happened on Wednesday evening in the area of Grabault Road and Highway 425.

Police say the victim was checking corn in a cornfield when a black male pointed a gun at him and demanded his money.

The victim says that he gave his money to the robber and then the robber got into a blue car before speeding away. He also says that there was another black male standing at the edge of the cornfield, but did not get involved.

Officers found a blue car fitting the description wrecked at the intersection of Highway 425 and Nip Eckles Road. They found Varick Morgan Jr. standing outside of the vehicle and brought him to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.

Officers later identified the other suspects in the vehicle, Kendre Payton and a juvenile.

Payton and the juvenile were arrested Thursday night and all were charged with Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy.

