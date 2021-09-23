Two men arrested for burglary and drug charges in Calhoun

CALHOUN La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the early morning hours on Wednesday September 22, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a suspicious activity complaint at a business on the 480 block of Britton Road.

While investigating the area, authorities located 45-year-old Shelby Walden walking along Britton Rd, pulling a small wagon. When officers announced their presence, Walden fled the scene and was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

During the investigation, Walden advised that he and another person, 51-year-old Robin Bullard entered the property under a locked gate and removed a catalytic converter with a cutting torch. Deputies confirmed that they located the catalytic converter, the cutting torch and a cordless power tool nearby.

Upon arrival at the business where the complaint originated, officers located Robin Bullard allegedly operating Walden’s vehicle. While being questioned, Bullard denied burglarizing the business, despite Walden’s claim that they committed the act as a duo.

During a search, authorities located a clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine in Walden’s wallet. Deputies also located a small pouch on Robin Bullard which contained suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

Shelby Walden and Robin Bullard were both arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Shelby Walden –

Possession of Burglary Tools

Simple Burglary

Resisting an Officer

Possession of CDS-II

Robin Bullard –