Two men arrested for allegedly stealing money from a church

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (2/28/19) Two men who allegedly cashed multiple checks stolen from a Shreveport church now sit in jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Maxie

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. James Maxie

On Tuesday Caddo Parish deputies arrested 32-year-old James Maxie on 20 counts of forgery for his involvement in cashing checks that were stolen from Living Hope of New Zion Baptist Church.

Investigators said the total amount of checks cashed was over $11,000.

Maxie was a member and part-time employee of the church. He is accused of forging signatures on the checks and recruiting others to negotiate or cash the checks for part of the profits.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gerame Powell

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Gerame Powell

One of those people was 29-year-old Gerame Powell. Authorities arrested him this past week on seven counts of forgery.

Both Maxie and Powell were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Maxie’s bond has been set at $100,000. Powell’s bond was set at $14,000 and he has since bonded out.